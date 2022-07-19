Stop the ransom and go to a sales tax with a rebate up to the poverty level. This would automatically max the tax base. The only things that should be taxed are new goods and services.
The system can be based on the national fair tax. Property owners should not be stuck with the burden for things that everyone uses. With a sales tax, everyone, no matter where you live or how you made your money, will pay the tax. The rebate will allow all to be tax-free up to the poverty level.
It’s time that property owners actually owned their property. If you think you do, just miss that ransom payment and see what happens.
A sales tax will bring way more than a property tax — more money for more things.
Elaine Daly
Joplin
