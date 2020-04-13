We must protect right to keep and bear arms
Refreshing to see James Madison's quote (Globe, April 7). He said the Constitution preserves the advantage of being armed, which Americans possess over the people of almost every other nation where governments are afraid to trust the people with arms.
Thomas Jefferson said, "No freeman shall ever be debarred the use of arms." He also said the strongest reason for the people to retain the right to keep and bear arms is as a last resort to protect themselves against tyranny in government.
Right now, bills have been introduced in the House that would require citizens to get a license from the federal government to purchase a firearm. Can you imagine the red tape this would involve?
Bills to ban so-called assault rifles have been introduced. If your rifle has a detachable magazine it qualifies as an assault rifle. Kiss your Ruger 10/22 goodbye.
As long as Donald Trump is president this won't happen, just another reason to reelect him in November.
Remember, you can vote yourself into socialism, but you will probably have to shoot yourselves out of it. Is that what we want?
Bill Talley
Carthage
