COVID-19 has now killed about as many Americans as the 1918-19 flu pandemic, and I agree that is a colossal tragedy, especially given the incredible advances in scientific knowledge since then and the failure to take maximum advantage of the vaccines available this time.
Thanks to COVID-19 vaccines, our community is able to reopen schools and businesses and return to a sense of near normalcy. Meanwhile, many countries in Africa and Asia are imposing new lockdowns to stop a third wave of COVID-19 infections because they lack access to COVID-19 vaccines.
Vaccination is our best pathway out of this pandemic, but there are not enough vaccines being produced quickly enough so that everyone has access. The unchecked spread of COVID-19 is not only devastating low-income countries but also creating grounds for the emergence of new dangerous variants, which is bad for all of us.
In the recovery package currently being debated on Capitol Hill, the House has proposed $2 billion to expand that capacity to manufacture more vaccines. This package needs the support of our Senate. I urge Sens. Josh Hawley and Roy Blunt to support the House proposal and ensure a steady supply of COVID-19 vaccines globally and put us on the path to end this pandemic for all of us.
Raj Jaladi
St. Louis
