I have spent the last week listening to the talking heads and reading the critiques of the president's evacuation of Afghanistan. It became obvious to me that many with an opinion had little or no knowledge of the chaos of war.
I have also read that President Donald Trump actually had no intention of completely withdrawing from the region. The real goal was to create a situation where we would leave a contingent force of just under a thousand troops. It was also reported that there was an active resistance during the entire administration's term to bringing in those Afghan citizens who had assisted us.
Twenty years ago, we went into Afghanistan to take on al-Qaida and their leadership. The Taliban were in charge and were never our enemy but an obstacle to our goal. We went in there and decided we could "win the hearts and minds" of the people. (A philosophy that has never worked, e.g. Vietnam.) What we got was as corrupt a government as money can buy. And we used planeloads of money to do it. We got what we paid for. When the money started to dry up so did the commitment.
We should have left 10 years ago when Osama bin Laden was killed. I don't blame the shortcomings on the troops on the ground or even the presidents of the time. (The info they get is often filtered and biased.) The failures most likely came from the managers who never had a stake in the fight but were just doing a job that they didn't understand.
Were the efforts worth it? Let's wait until the holidays and ask the mothers, wives and children that have empty chairs at the table. Was the withdrawal the right thing to do? Ask the same group that have their loved ones home.
James Graham
Pittsburg, Kan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.