I hope mountain lions make a comeback in Missouri. The deer population is out of control.
Here, near Liberty, you can hardly drive down a highway without seeing 1 to 3 dead deer, where the body is left to rot. On Highway 152 out of Liberty, headed west two weeks ago, I saw three dead deer in the median just going to waste, rotting.
I live in Clay County. About the time a cougar was hit by a car on I-35, I was out north of Highway 291 way out in farmland and I spotted and reported a northeast-bound cat. This was after one was hit by a car. It's a beautiful animal and very necessary to the ecosystem.
Right now, we have a big imbalance and game running out of control, so we need a large natural predator.
In the state, I welcome the cats. Its not a tiger or even an African lion. Pumas lived around indigenous people for thousands of years, and a cougar would rather turn tail and walk away than fight.
And humans have shown them we are the top of the food chain. A barking dog or dogs will scare them off
Knowing something about them teaches us how to deal with them and livestock. Wild game can cause damage to livestock.
Robert Gearon
Liberty
