What has happened to my Republican Party?
The talking heads speak of the party of Lincoln, but I see no resemblance to the party's historical roots.
Sherry Buchanan's column (Globe, Feb. 28) outlining Republican efforts to limit voting rights is just a taste of the same thing happening in state legislatures across the country.
I've heard the argument that with expanded voting Republicans can't win. That is the reason given for the limits being sought on absentee, mail-in and early voting with renewed efforts to gerrymander the voting precincts.
What does this position not acknowledge? It avoids the fact that demographics indicate this country is changing and these actions by Republicans are a failure to adapt and instead are an attempt to hold on to power dominated by the white male leadership of the party.
The national party is nearing cult status, with Donald Trump the Jim Jones of the party. I am dismayed by all those who are willing to drink the Kool-Aid, take in all of the lies, demonize others and who fail to take responsibility. On an individual level, I don't believe people find Trump to be one they would choose to associate with or call a friend. Trump has been characterized as not thinking much about those who adore him. He does adore the money sent to him.
I will not abandon my party. Instead, I will seek out those moderate candidates for office who promote opportunities to work and who believe that work should be rewarded — candidates who are educated, recognize problems before they manifest themselves and who support new ideas and solutions, who are not committed to the status quo.
James Graham
Pittsburg, Kan.
