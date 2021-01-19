Our Missouri officials seem to be occupied with trying to help overthrow our U.S. government. Currently, they are too busy trying to save Josh Hawley to take time to try and save the lives of the people of Missouri.
Who is Missouri’s Dr. Anthony Fauci? Who is in charge of the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in Missouri? Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and the state Legislature have abdicated their responsibility, just like President Donald Trump has. It’s the responsibility of the counties, the cities ... it’s somebody’s, but not our responsibility.
I am retired military and learned a long time ago that you can delegate authority but cannot delegate responsibility.
Gov. Parson and state legislators need to look around. I ask again, who is in charge, not who you passed the buck to? What are their names?
Tell us something.
James Gann
Pineville
