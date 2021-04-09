Where were you on Tuesday?
Obviously not voting with the numbers I saw posted for this past election.
It is disheartening to see the oh-so-few people voting on these major issues. Yes, major! When you are voting for people to serve on city and school boards, that’s important.
These people are deciding issues and policies of your city and children’s education, such as bond and tax issues. How will this affect your school or city operations?
Local issues are perhaps more important that the national ones. Don’t gripe if things don’t turn out because you didn’t do your civic duty.
Vote at every election.
Sue Doennig Joplin
