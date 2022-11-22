An editorial (Globe, Nov. 5) talks about what the owners of empty buildings should be required to do with empty structures.
Perhaps a more important question might be, “Why are these buildings empty?”
They are empty because the lifestyles of people change. Main Streets in Joplin and other towns are full of empty buildings. Many years ago, people decided to drive to a climate-controlled structure and do their shopping. Malls, they were called. People didn’t have to walk Main Street in the cold and heat to get what they wanted. People love convenience and they will pay for it. They will watch as their neighbors’ businesses fail because the consumer thought he had a better way to shop. They never considered the effect of their decisions on their community nor will they consider the effects tomorrow.
In the face of changing lifestyles, the malls of yesterday are failing due to the ability of the consumer to contact a business many miles away, order what they want and have it delivered to their front door. That business, probably a large warehouse, will satisfy the needs and wants of the consumer. Then, we will ask, “Wonder why the mall is closed?”
There are other factors in play. Jobs are gone. People look elsewhere for stability and a good life for themselves and their families.
It is easy to blame these events on decisions made by city leaders but since the same situations are found all across America, is it their fault? Maybe. Maybe not.
Try to imagine the buggy builder when he saw the first auto come in his town. Fad? Keep on building buggies?
We are using grants, tax adjustments and any and all means to stop the current trend and keep things the way they are in our communities. It is an exercise in futility. Change will continue because lifestyles change.
People used to have a phone in the house. Now, they carry it in their pocket and take pictures with it and type messages to others rather than dial a number and talk.
I don’t like change, but I must admit I prefer the thermostat on the wall over the coal bucket I carried as a child to keep the house warm. The man who sold coal disagreed.
I think we must do our best to live with these changes and let government and owners decide what to do with empty buildings. We are going to have more of them.
David Turner
Lamar
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.