I cannot overstate my admiration for Sen. Roy Blunt. He has been my friend for many decades, and he is a sterling example of political leadership at its best. For Roy, public service has never been about himself, let alone about anger and confrontation.
I wish Roy every bit of personal fulfillment that his retirement will bring. But in my heart, I wish he would remain our senator for as long as the Mississippi and Missouri Rivers flow.
John C. Danforth
St. Louis
