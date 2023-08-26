Editor's note: Betty Smith was awarded a Joplin City Council proclamation earlier this month that named her a "Citizen of Distinction."
Every day, I thank the Lord for my blessings known and unknown, seen and unseen.
I received a call on July 19 from Jill (Halbach, director of the Post Art Library), telling me there was going to be something going on with me and others on July 28. Minute items were mentioned as to where it was going to be held. It was an unknown blessing at my home on this date, and definitely unseen but acceptable.
There were no more calls until my doorbell rang at noon on Friday, July 28.
When I opened the door, there was Jill, Brad (Belk, community historian), Mayor Pro Tem (Keenan) Cortez and several members of the media.
Jill gave the opening remarks, followed by Brad's achievement award, a beautiful bouquet and a box of delicious candy.
Mayor Pro Tem Cortez read the proclamation from the City Council with such vigor while the media recorded it.
Everyone brought out the meaning of the fruits of the Spirit (Galatians 5:22) that made my day fill with love, joy and peace, awesome special memories of the life I have lived. Thanks be to God for the things he has done for me that allowed these blessings to happen.
At 6 p.m. on Aug. 7, to see my name at the beginning of the City Council meeting — "Betty Smith, Proclamation" — that was a news-making event to be recorded in Joplin's outstanding historical blessing of distinction.
Thanks to Andy Ostmeyer, the editor of The Joplin Globe, and board members for the stories of "I've Lived It" and sharing its true meaning of life.
God bless everyone with his goodness.
Betty Smith
Joplin
