Libby Davis is a wife, mother, sister, aunt, daughter and nurse. She is the mom of Cooper, a 16-year-old who died from fentanyl poisoning in 2021. She and her husband, along with the rest of their family, have founded the Cooper Davis Memorial Foundation, also known as “Keepin’ Clean for Coop,” a nonprofit focused on spreading awareness and providing education about the dangers of fentanyl and fake pills.

Brandy Sheahan Harris is a full-time mother, full-time cosmetologist and full-time student. Her oldest son, Sebastain, died from fentanyl poisoning.

This column first appeared in the Kansas Reflector.