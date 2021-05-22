May 22, 2011 — I remember it well.
A beautiful morning in May, 10 years ago, found an elderly couple, my husband and myself, driving from Springfield to Joplin to attend the graduation of our great-granddaughter. After watching her receive her diploma, due to the call of nature and a desire to avoid the departing crowd, we left a few minutes early. As it turned out, that was fortunate for us.
Upon arriving home in Springfield, I phoned my daughter to reassure her that we were safely off the highway. Amazingly, in retrospect, I was connected to her cellphone, only to hear her hysterical voice saying, “Granny, there has been a tornado, and Joplin is blown away.” As we continued to talk, more details began to emerge. My daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter had left in their SUV in one direction, intending to connect with my great-granddaughter in her own car, at a restaurant in another direction. As they drove down Range Line, upon seeing the cloud, they quickly pulled into a lot across from Home Depot. My son-in-law shoved the women to the floor and placed himself over them. The SUV was nearly lifted from the ground, and all the windows were blown out. The women were unharmed, but my son-in-law suffered many painful cuts from flying glass.
As they climbed from the demolished car, they saw Home Depot was completely destroyed and heard later that several had been killed there. They continued to pick their way through debris in search of my granddaughter’s house, which was nearby. They found it was destroyed except one small corner containing her TV and two small heirloom pieces of furniture. They managed to reach my great-granddaughter, who had gone on to the restaurant, which thankfully was out of line of the devastation. Upon returning in the morning to face what was to come, they found the TV had been stolen, but gratefully our only two heirlooms remained.
Well, the years have passed. With much appreciated help from friends, neighbors and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, things have returned to normal. The family pets, a cat and dog, came home unharmed. My great-granddaughter had her graduation but with mixed emotions.
My husband has passed away. I am now 93 and have moved to a lovely apartment in Webb City. My great-granddaughter went on to college and is now married and expecting my great-great-granddaughter in June. So you see, even catastrophic events can smooth out over time, and life goes on.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.