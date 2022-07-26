Joplin, it’s time to put your money where your mouth is. I don’t like taxes any more than the next guy, but in a world where taxes are what pay for our services, they are inevitable.
I am an owner of several properties in Joplin, and I will be voting “yes” on Aug. 2 on Proposition Public Safety.
I also currently serve as the chairman of the Tax Oversight Committee for the city of Joplin.
A few years back, as I invested more in Joplin and began paying attention to how our tax dollars are spent, I had questions. I questioned the amounts of some of the things we were spending on as well as where and what we were spending on.
Who decides the projects?
Where do the dollars come from and where do they go?
To gain better understanding, I signed up to serve on the tax oversight committee, which reviews city expenditures around several taxes. The first thing I learned there was that city finances and funding is complex. It’s not like your home budget at all. Within the taxes the committee oversees, each tax has projects and expenditures specified when the taxes are renewed, and those projects are what are done during that time frame. Period. No variation. And sometimes to a fault, as projects may become less relevant at the end of the 10-year period, but if it was on the ballot language, it has to be completed as promised.
The committee oversees the Parks and Stormwater, Capital Improvement, Public Safety and the Pension, also known as Prop B. Each one of these taxes is held separately and accounted for independently of each other and any other city spending. The committee meets quarterly to review the projects completed, the projects still in progress and assess the funds in regard to accomplishing all the promised goals set forth by a separate citizens’ committee when each tax was renewed.
Today, of course, I want to discuss the Public Safety and Pension taxes that are currently in place for our police and fire departments. As of our last meeting in May, all of the capital items have been completed as promised in the proposition except for the remaining east side fire station. Design of the fire station is complete and bids are out. All operational items have been completed except the staffing for the remaining east side fire station and the remaining streetlights. These funds were spent as intended.
After seeing several years of the projects to completion through the lens of this committee, it has given me a new appreciation and understanding of how diligent the city staff is at fulfilling their promise to the voters. Again, I sometimes wish we could change some of the projects for another, but if it is in the proposition — that’s what you are going to get.
The current proposition before you on Aug. 2 is to provide ongoing funding to the police and fire departments in Joplin.These funds will only be used for public safety. It specifies that in the ballot language. It will increase pay rates so we stop losing fire and police staff to other communities. It will fund up to 22 new police officers and 18 new firefighters. It will increase the benefits for these public servants and allow the community to retain the experienced men and women by being able to rehire after retirement. This will create ongoing sustainable funds for the level of public safety needed in Joplin.
Fraternal Order of Police, Joplin Professional Firefighters, city staff and the Joplin City Council have been working on this issue for years, and while small improvements have been made, it’s time to create a definitive solution.
Proposition Public Safety has been created and honed with the collaboration of both the police and fire departments and their related organizations.
These men and women are risking their lives every day for your home, your business and your family. And they are the ones asking you to vote “yes.”
Joplin, you say you support police and firefighters ... you adorn your windows and yards with signs supporting the blue.
Now is the time for you to take action to support them. Vote “yes” Aug. 2.
