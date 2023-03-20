Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 41F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 41F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.