Megan Crane and Amy Breihan are co-directors of the Missouri office of MacArthur Justice Center, a non-profit civil rights law firm. Crane joined the office in the fall of 2018 and launched the Missouri Wrongful Conviction Project, in partnership with the Midwest Innocence Project, in the fall of 2020. Breihan joined the organization as a staff attorney when it opened a new Missouri office in 2016. She was previously a trial attorney with the law firm of Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, in both their Chicago and St. Louis offices.