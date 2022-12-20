Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO NOON CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas. Portions of central, east central, south central, and southwest Missouri. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Watch, from Thursday morning through Thursday evening. For the Wind Chill Warning, from Noon Thursday to Noon CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear layered clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&