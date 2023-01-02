Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.