WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s coronavirus challenge has always been more complex than persuading vaccine-skeptical Republicans to save their own lives (and the lives of their neighbors) by accepting a safe, painless needle stick.
The global rampage of COVID-19 has created a vast pool of genetic mutation from which monsters such as the delta variant have already emerged. Yet wealthy nations have essentially cornered the world market on vaccines. Of the 5.88 billion jabs that have taken place on the planet, less than 2% have been in low-income countries. It is a case study in how perceived self-interest can be self-defeating.
Now, 18 months into the crisis, Biden is shifting appropriate focus and resources to the international emergency. By doubling the amount of Pfizer vaccine doses donated to low-income countries, by setting a specific and ambitious goal to have 70% of the world’s population vaccinated by this time next year, and by corralling other nations into the cause, Biden is coordinating the type of effort at which the United States has traditionally excelled. Campaigns against smallpox, polio, malaria and HIV/AIDS are precedents.
But what, exactly, would a similar effort on COVID-19 look like? Here the relentless specificity and disaggregation of someone like Bill Gates have never been more needed.
“Actual vaccine supply,” Gates told me, “before the end of the year will not be the limiting factor.” Large increases in production by Pfizer, Moderna and (especially) Johnson & Johnson — along with the resumption of vaccine exports by India – will largely remove this constraint. “Even if rich countries go with a booster” for those ages 60 or 65 and up, Gates said, “the increase in vaccine production will more than outweigh that demand.”
Some global health advocates have insisted that donated doses from wealthy nations are not enough, and that the waiving of vaccine intellectual property rights by pharmaceutical companies is essential. Gates has little patience for the argument. “I don’t understand why intellectual property is brought up,” he said. “By the time someone would start making vaccine using IP, no doses would be added in a reasonable time frame.” The decisions that determined the current trajectory of vaccine supply, Gates pointed out, “were made in the spring of 2020.” He suspects that opponents of intellectual property rights in medicine may be “latching on to the pandemic to promote a cause.”
Most people have not considered the implications of COVID-19 as an endemic disease — meaning it will always be present in some area or population, and might flare each year like other viruses.
Gates thinks the technology coming out of the current pandemic will eventually be decisive. “We will add coronavirus to the (vaccine) list like the flu,” he said. “In rich countries, there will be self-collected swabs for people with respiratory symptoms that don’t require medical workers.” These will be used “at airports, community centers, in the health system.” Employing a bar-code system, individuals will receive a text message indicating whether they’re infectious and directing them toward appropriate antivirals.
People will still need to wear masks if they’re sick, “to the benefit of themselves and others,” Gates said. Meanwhile, health authorities will constantly be sequencing 1% of virus samples to look for dangerous variants, until there is “a new generation of vaccines that are universal, that cover all coronaviruses.”
The global response, Gates argues, will be more like the anti-polio efforts pioneered by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The goal is outbreak prevention. This will require a network of national health systems doing constant surveillance and genomic sequencing, and sharing information in real time. Places with little health infrastructure — say, South Sudan or Somalia — will need to be covered by the health capacity of the United States and global institutions. When there are major outbreaks, the world will need to mobilize scientific and logistical rapid-response teams.
This type of system sounds extensive. But it is presumably less expensive than the falling dominoes of national lockdowns. Gates estimates it will require “several thousand people at the WHO level.”
Once the immediate problem of vaccine supply is solved for lower-income nations, Gates said, the process of fighting COVID-19 will proceed “country by country” — the way the World Health Organization and UNICEF have conducted anti-polio campaigns. “I can’t tell you what the (vaccine) coverage will be in African countries that didn’t have a bad pandemic,” he said. “Will Nigeria want 20% coverage, or 70 or 80%? It will be based on the priorities of the government. This is one of the big questions we don’t talk about. When the limiting factors are logistics and demand, how will governments prioritize?”
Gates reminds us that successful fights against disease are often long campaigns in difficult territory — and are generally won through tenacity and precision of purpose.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.