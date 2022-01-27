We are proud of Joplin schools and the significant progress that has been made in the past decade. Our schools remain fully accredited through the Missouri School Improvement Program but missed an excellent opportunity through the MOSO CAPS program to strengthen the college and career readiness component of school accountability. This program provided the opportunity to further strengthen our relationship with our hometown school, Missouri Southern State University, along with the businesses in our community that will be providing opportunities for future employment for our current students.
Public education is what brings our community together. It does not matter if you are a Democrat or Republican. The common trend that all communities have that are growing and thriving is that they have strong support for their public education system. If you find yourself at Junge Stadium on a Friday night cheering on the Eagles, we know that we are one community.
Unfortunately, at our Board of Education meeting (Tuesday, Jan. 25), our ability to come together as a community in support of MOSO CAPS was derailed by Board President Jeff Koch and members John Hird, Brent Jordan and Derek Gander. Koch communicated with board member Michael Joseph by text message on Thursday evening, Jan. 20, prior to agreeing to add the item to the agenda, that he would support the proposition and encourage other board members to do the same. On Friday morning, Jan. 21, Koch, sent another message assuring Joseph that there would be a 6-1 vote in favor of MOSO CAPS. However, following the board meeting, Koch told The Joplin Globe that he changed his vote due to information that he received earlier the day of the meeting regarding poor academic performance. However, this is untrue and misleading. In reality, Koch was sent the data by administration the previous Wednesday (Jan. 19). All data was sent to the whole board the Thursday before the board meeting (Jan. 20). Subsequently, Koch continued to assure those in favor that he fully supported the program.
Hird presented an argument in opposition to the program. He started with the false notion that our students are greatly underperforming at the middle school level. He then followed that students have not received a quality education since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, a slap in the face to all of our educators who have worked hard to ensure students continue to have the best academic standards in the midst of unprecedented disruption.
Last, Hird expressed concerns that MOSO CAPS would place our students in a “masked environment” at MSSU. Previously, he disparaged members of the board saying they are afraid of the “ghost in the closet” when discussing our COVID-19 reentry plan. Perhaps, this is his own “ghost in the closet” moment with CAPS. He concluded that our district could not afford to provide the opportunity to participate in the program without taking away from other academic endeavors.
Simply put, all of these are false conclusions. It was stated that to pass MOSO CAPS would exclude Joplin Schools’ ability to continue to address the academic concerns of our students at all levels. That is not the case. In the past five years, the district has been heavily engaged in curriculum alignment work and instructional improvement efforts while seeing gains in student outcomes. As we continue this important work, we know that these efforts can run in conjunction with a program such as MOSO CAPS. The two are not mutually exclusive.
At this time, our board stands extremely divided and dysfunctional. Our community understands this and has recognized this in our actions since the election of current board president, Koch.
We certainly believe that the actions of the board over the last several months over MOSO CAPS have brought about and exposed an extremely divisive reality. Any governing board that cannot work together will not make progress. We owe our community truth, transparency and the professional courtesy to work together.
The board owes its apologies to the community and most importantly our students.
As current members of the board of education, as well as lifetime members of the Joplin community and graduates of Joplin schools, we pledge to support the Joplin School District in its efforts to provide quality programming to all of its students. However, we are extremely disappointed with the most recent action of the board in its rejection of the MOSO CAPS program.
We believe that Joplin Schools deserve better.
