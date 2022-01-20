As a member of the Joplin Board of Education, it has been my honor and great privilege to work with an excellent administrative team to help provide the best opportunities possible for nearly 8,000 students in our district. I am thankful for the leadership of our superintendent, Dr. Melinda Moss, for her desire to work with members of our board to try to get this worthy cause passed through the board of education throughout numerous meetings.
Nearly nine months ago, representatives from Missouri Southern State University approached numerous local school districts to join a new program provided by the university, the Center for Advanced and Professional Studies.
CAPS is a program that aims to develop relationships with business, industry and higher education partners. The model is designed to create a rich and meaningful experience for both students and partners. Here are a few ways CAPS is able to benefit our students:
• Profession-Based Learning: Instructors develop real-world, project-based strategies through collaboration with business and community partners. These interactions enhance the learning experience, preparing students for college and career.
• Professional Skills Development: Unique experiences allow students to cultivate professional skills such as time management and other essential business values. These skills are critical to providing students a competitive advance once they attend a college or university.
• Responsiveness: CAPS supports high-skill, high-demand careers through ongoing community partnership, programs and services based on the needs of businesses right here in Joplin.
• Self-Discovery and Exploration: Students realize their strengths and passions by exploring and experiencing potential professions. This allows them to make informed decisions about their future while learning to exhibit leadership.
One thing that we can all agree on is that the work that we do, how we do it and the skills required of us are changing at an accelerating pace. The changing nature of work is constantly evolving due to new technology, outsourcing, and other global factors. If as a community we want to be at the forefront of these changes, we cannot learn the same as we did in the past. Jobs will demand that students must have the technical skills taught through additional programming outside of the traditional classroom. In partnership with CAPS, the Joplin School District will ensure that our students are not left behind with these rapid changes. As the need for skills that transfer from one position to another, students entering the workforce will need to equipped with the skills they need to not only succeed at existing jobs but to also help create new ones for future generations.
For those of us with a passion for quality education, we understand that students will need to learn how to approach problems from many different perspectives and engage in critical and creative thinking. They will need to develop not only knowledge and skills, but also attitudes and values to guide them toward ethical and responsible actions. We have a duty to empower students to aspire to help shape a world better than they found it.
As a board, we must strive to emulate that same desire to make the world we are responsible for better than we found it. As many of you reading this know by now, CAPS failed to pass at the regular December board meeting by a 4-3 vote.
At the time of its failure, I was unwilling to accept that this proposition would end here. I heeded the call of those in opposition and worked to alleviate their concerns and to provide a plan that would not expose the school district to any financial liability. I communicated with numerous local businesses and management executives in the Joplin region. At the end of my conversations, I was able to work in collaboration with those groups to raise enough money to fully fund 36 seats in the program. These seats would come at no cost to the Joplin School District. The Joplin community has contributed $89,928 to date to the program with the possibility of new partners funding up to 40 seats for students. In summary, if a student chooses to participate in the program, the Joplin School District will pay for that student to participate in the CAPS program. If there are unfilled seats, then donors will pay for the remaining seats that are not filled by students in the program. The district will never pay for a single unused seat.
Last, I am thankful to Missouri Southern State University leadership, President Dean Van Galen and Executive Vice President Brad Hodson for graciously working alongside board members throughout this process and agreeing to lower the number of seats to allow the program to be fully funded by private donations.
It is my hope that we can revisit this issue at our board meeting Tuesday and that all of my colleagues on the board would be willing to listen and act with an open mind to do the best thing for the students, staff, families and community that we were elected to serve.
