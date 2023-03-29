Public education is what brings our community together. The common trend that all communities have that are growing and thriving is that they have strong support for their public education system. If you find yourself at Junge Stadium on a Friday night cheering on the Eagles, we know that we are one community.
This upcoming Tuesday, I am very excited that there are multiple candidates who are running for a seat on our school board. In years past, we have had limited participation to create a wide variety of candidates for the Joplin Board of Education.
I would argue that this excitement is a testament to our community’s strength. We have quality people who want to become involved in a concerted way in our schools to continue the great work that our administration, teachers and staff are doing each day.
In the past two years, our school district, like many others in the country, has overcome significant obstacles. After the pandemic, the Joplin School District has been fortunate enough to continue making progress for our students and community. The accomplishment that I was most proud of during my tenure on the Board of Education was the passage of the no-tax increase bond issue that built Dover Hill Elementary School and updated and expanded Kelsey Norman Elementary School. Junge Stadium also has significant upgrades to the press box and a video board to showcase our student athletes. All of these, along with the countless hours spent in the classroom and with students, have been part of the recipe for Eagle Excellence that Joplin Schools has experienced in the past few years.
However, in the midst of these successes, there was one significant obstacle that current members of our board of education — Jeff Koch, Derek Gander, Brent Jordan, and John Hird — created by denying opportunities to our students to participate in the Missouri Southern Center for Advanced Professional Studies. The CAPS program, which has been embraced by the Webb City and Carl Junction school districts, is actively providing students with a variety of opportunities to participate and work alongside over 50 industry partners in a field of study of their choice.
For example, there are students who are working alongside physicians at local hospitals, detectives at the Joplin Police Department, and in classrooms for those who wish to become future educators.
All of these experiences allow students to gain an early start in their professional career. Students will go to college and change their major multiple times and potentially delay their graduation and entrance into the workforce.
Students who participate in CAPS and work in our community are afforded an opportunity to gain knowledge while earning college credit, anchoring them in Joplin for the future before they ever step foot on a university campus. These students are the future employees of our community, and CAPS serves as an excellent conduit between education and industry.
At the Board of Education forum, hosted March 27, I listened to each candidate speak to their desire to have constant communication with the community and to promise to seek their input when making decisions. Board candidate Derek Gander said: “I think the most important thing is communication. ... We can’t serve our district in the best capacity if we don’t have input from our parents or stakeholders. Hypothetically, you guys fund everything we do.”
I agree with Derek, we must partner with our community and they do provide the funds for everything we do.
In January 2022, CAPS was voted down twice on a 4-3 vote by the board. As a result of this, I chose to go to work and find community partners when the concern was raised from Koch, Gander, Jordan and Hird as to how the district would pay for students to participate in CAPS. I was fortunate enough to fundraise in excess of $100,000 to guarantee to the board that any unfilled seat would be paid for and not have any financial liability to Joplin schools. However, these efforts were in vain. CAPS was voted down a final time on a 4-3 vote, with Koch, Gander, Jordan and Hird voting against the measure. Myself, Sharrock Dermott and Rylee Hartwell voted in favor of CAPS.
I wanted to share this information and story with others to remind them of the importance of local elections. This election will have consequences for the children in our community. All voters need to consider the candidates who choose to vote for and promote those who are actively participating in finding quality solutions to educate our students — and vote against those who choose to make objections based on their own personal biases.
My dream would be that a newly seated board in April would make up for lost time and afford our children the opportunity to participate in the Missouri Southern CAPS program, to ensure the future of our next generation
