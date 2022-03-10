You may have seen the wonderful recent outpouring of support for local animal shelters inspired by the late, great Betty White, who famously adored and encouraged the adoption of shelter animals. The Betty White Challenge highlighted the vital public service that animal shelters and rescues provide and, in just a few days, raised hundreds of thousands of dollars across the country, providing critical resources to institutions that all too often operate on shoestring budgets.
It was satisfying to see Midwestern shelters benefit from the spontaneous outpouring of affection for an American icon who did so much to call attention to the needs of our national sheltering community. It was a rare moment of awareness for an ongoing labor of love, one that too often gets overlooked.
As shelter workers care for the community’s lost and homeless pets, they struggle with high staff turnover and low wages, compounded by stress and the emotionally draining responsibility of caring for animals in a chronically under-resourced environment.
Many of us are unaware of the broad range of services shelters perform in our communities. This includes providing people in underserved areas with affordable pet vaccinations, pet food pantries, access to spay/neuter services and even help with behavior issues and training, all in an effort to keep pets with their families. On top of this, shelters also aid in disaster relief and recovery, emergency services for lost animals in urgent need and ongoing care for animals seized by law enforcement during cruelty investigations.
We would do well to think about shelters more often, and to regard them as the go-to institutions for animal welfare services in our neighborhoods, our communities, our state and our region. And we should not miss an opportunity to support their mission by a proper investment of our resources.
The broad duties shelter staff perform are combined with emotional labor: the challenges of watching families be separated from their pets due to widespread evictions, succumb to severe injury or illness, or be passed over by potential adopters despite offering all the love anyone could ask for in a new family member. It makes for a pretty demanding day at the office, let alone a whole career. This taxing work can have serious emotional consequences, including compassion fatigue, a condition that also affects emergency and medical workers.
While these jobs can be exhausting, compassion fatigue is not simply feeling tired. It’s closer to depression and can involve a more or less complete shutdown of the capacity to feel deeply about work, life, family or friends. Its prevalence among shelter workers and volunteers is affecting already struggling facilities, their challenges exacerbated by the global pandemic that has affected staff availability and wellness. Add to that the increased volume of people and pets in need of services, and you have a potent recipe for burnout.
The solution for these shelters involves more resources — financial, practical and emotional. Our communities, and in the case of municipal shelters, our city and county governments, must provide the needed financial support to sustain these lifesaving institutions. As individuals, we can also give them a lift, by making regular donations, volunteering, fostering an animal or adopting a new family member.
At the Humane Society of the United States, we’re working to help these incredible animal lovers combat compassion fatigue by offering training and resources for shelter workers and supporters here in the Midwest.
Whatever else we do, we should not let Betty White’s moment pass without renewing our shared commitment to these institutions and all that they do to help animals and their families.
The individuals who keep these shelters provide an underappreciated service to our cities and towns, and without them, we would all, humans and animals, be much worse off.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.