Joplin is on the precipice of a public safety crisis — a crisis that has already begun to affect the community in debilitating ways.
That crisis is the lack of sufficient police and fire personnel to protect the community.
Any casual observer can see the recent manifestations of this crisis in the shootings and murders, including the shooting of Cpl. Ben Cooper, Officer Jake Reed and Officer Rick Hirshey, resulting in the deaths of Cooper and Reed. This was an ignominious and tragic first in the history of Joplin. The crisis includes buildings damaged and destroyed by fire, including architectural gems like the Olivia Apartments, the Cleveland Apartments and the Carnegie Library. These manifestations of disorder and the associated criminality evident in recent years in Joplin must be addressed in a substantive way by Joplin residents.
As an example, Joplin currently has 19 unfilled police officer positions. The “Joplin Police Department Patrol Allocation, Beat Design, and Shift Scheduling Study” of April 2022 concluded that Joplin had a requirement to expand the force by an additional 26 officers to maintain staffing commensurate with a city Joplin’s size and officer workload. Therefore, there are currently 45 necessary, but unfilled officer positions in the Joplin Police Department. Current staffing levels represent a deficit of 33% relative to adequate staffing levels. It is self-evident that a police force so short of officers cannot be expected to adequately perform its duties. And it is egregiously unfair for the people of Joplin to expect it.
The Joplin police and fire departments have done outstanding jobs in the face of rising disorder and crime — including suspicious fires — with so critical a personnel deficit. They should be commended for their herculean efforts to date. And the city of Joplin stakeholders — the City Council, mayor, city manager, police chief, fire chief and their deputies — have all done an admirable job of raising public awareness of this crisis and charting a path toward greater public safety.
However, what has not been emphasized — probably because this potential outcome is so disastrous no one wants to even consider it — is that without the passage of Proposition Public Safety on Aug. 2, there will likely be an exodus of police officers and firefighters to cities that will value the work they do putting their lives on the line every day in the interest of public safety.
Joplin is a wonderful city, with many appealing and admirable characteristics. It is now time for Joplin residents to step up and do their part to ensure and enhance public safety by voting and passing Proposition Public Safety on Aug. 2.
No one likes higher taxes, but without this funding the quality of life in Joplin will continue to deteriorate; disorder, fires and criminality will increase, and every resident and business — and their property — will be less safe.
Raising taxes is a government function that all citizens should view with skepticism, primarily because governments have a history of mishandling those funds.
So I implore Joplin to raise my property taxes only after recognizing the validity of the need and becoming convinced that these funds will be used in a way that will provide all Joplin residents with benefits through a function that only can be done by government: namely, providing for the common defense via policing and firefighting.
So “Joplin, please raise my property taxes” is a sentiment every responsible Joplin resident should hold — and put into action by voting “yes” on Proposition Public Safety on Aug. 2.
