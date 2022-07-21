On Aug. 2, Joplin voters will be asked to support Proposition Public Safety.
Currently, the city relies on sales tax revenue to fund the majority of city obligations including police and fire. The sales tax funding alone cannot and will not adequately fund those departments.
As a result, the police department is currently down 22 officers due to low wages and unmanageable call volume for those in the department. Additionally, an outside review of the department revealed they require an additional 22 offices to meet current standards. The fire department, also due to low wages and extra workload, needs to add back additional firefighters to meet their safety standards.
Joplin’s successful post-tornado recovery has created a need to place an additional fire station and 12-man crew back in the center of town to meet high call demand and maintain our ISO insurance rating of 2.
The question that is asked is: Why does sales tax not keep up with the city’s financial needs?
The answer is: A lot has changed since the city began being sales tax dependent. The plan was to let people living outside Joplin in addition to local residents who shop here help fund the city operation through sales tax. That worked well when Joplin had the only Walmart, home improvement stores, the only fast food and better restaurants.
That has changed. Our region has flourished. Towns like Webb City, Carthage, Neosho, Baxter Springs and Pittsburg now have retail and restaurants that allow their residents to shop in their hometowns.
The success of our neighbors has hurt sales tax revenue for the city of Joplin.
Passing Proposition Public Safety will change that. By increasing real estate and personal property tax, the city will have the additional revenue to specifically fund the needs of the police and fire departments.
Joplin is the only city with our population or larger in the state to receive such a small portion of property tax — less than 4%. Cities like Springfield, St. Joseph, Columbia, Lee’s Summit, Grandview and Blue Springs receive 15% to 40% of property tax revenue to supplement their city operations.
If passed, Proposition Public Safety will increase the percent the city receives to 20% of property tax revenue. This will provide the additional $9 million of recurring revenue needed to fully fund the needs of police and fire in Joplin. Even with the increase to Joplin’s property tax rate, we will still have rates lower than the towns mentioned.
Currently, the people of Joplin are asking too few to do too much when it comes to police and fire protection in Joplin. That must change. That will change with a yes vote on Proposition Public Safety on Aug. 2.
Visit saferjoplin.com for more information.
