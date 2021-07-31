In looking back over the past year, finding ways to relax and enjoy our spare time has become an important factor for each of us and our families. One area that I recognized is how many more people were out in our parks. Whether playing with their children, relaxing on a bench or actively engaged in pickleball, swimming, golf or another hobby, there were just more of us in our parks. It was great to see our residents out in our parks enjoying what they helped build for our community.
Many projects and amenities in our parks system have been built with collections from the Parks and Stormwater quarter-cent sales tax. Our citizens initially passed this in 2001 and then renewed it in 2011 to help improve the quality of life. Over the past 20 years, these revenues provided the resources for new features and significant enhancements our residents wanted and now enjoy in our parks. Upgraded playgrounds and loop trails have been added to the neighborhood parks, along with park shelters for gatherings. Basic pools converted to aquatic centers offer fun for all ages with water slides, diving boards and play features. It’s not unusual to see huge crowds at Schifferdecker Aquatic Center enjoying these features on a daily basis in the heat of summer. Throughout the year, park playgrounds welcome children and their families for an active outing. Landreth Park’s north playground recently received an upgrade with added shade partitions and features offering easier accessibility.
These funds also have resolved stormwater issues throughout our community. This past year a major improvement was made around 7th Street and Illinois Avenue near Ewert Park by increasing the stormwater capacity to handle large rainfall events that previously caused flooding in the area. Neighborhoods have also experienced stormwater improvements. Some may recall the first major project using these funds was in 2003 when the Willow Branch improvement was completed in the downtown area. This work helped initiate much of the downtown renovation we enjoy today.
Citizens have supported this sales tax for nearly 20 years and on Tuesday we’ll have the opportunity to extend it for 10 more years to keep the momentum. Its title is appropriate: “Proposition Renewal,” because this question will not raise the tax rates. It RENEWS the quarter-cent tax that is in place now so we can continue to have new attractions and enhanced parks and stormwater management systems with the estimated $43 million allocated to the proposed projects over the next years.
A “yes” vote will allow the city to convert Ewert Pool to a large splash park with numerous water features to enjoy in the summer. An ice ribbon surrounds the splash park and will provide a 12-foot-wide path for ice skaters in the winter. What a fun experience that will be for our residents and visitors to Joplin. Other parks projects include a new biking area in Dover Park, a new trail in south Joplin, security lighting and cameras within our parks along with ongoing beautification and improvements. Stormwater projects will focus on building on the previous work in Joplin’s large creeks and streams by addressing issues identified in neighborhoods. Stormwater projects also include the first phase of management near Interstate 44 to begin, along with the Sunnyvale area.
Vibrant parks and amenities for residents indicates the vitality of the community. Businesses and manufacturers recognize these qualities as a way to retain employees by having new things for them to enjoy as well as a recruitment tool for those looking to come to Joplin to fill job openings.
For nearly 150 years our residents have supported community improvements to get us where we are today. We’ve enjoyed our green spaces and parks. Some earlier residents even donated land for these uses. We appreciate the stormwater management that allows us to travel safely through our city and neighborhoods.
I encourage you to go to the polls on Tuesday and mark “yes” for Proposition Renewal to show your support of the quarter-cent Parks and Stormwater Sales Tax Renewal.
Details of proposed projects and their locations can be found on www.joplinmo.org/elections along with FAQs about this renewal and how these revenues have been used to improve our city.
