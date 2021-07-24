It was a gray, overcast day Monday, July 12, when my daughter, Tasha Hamlet, and I left on a short trip to Kansas City. We had been to Washington, D.C., on Memorial Day weekend, finally realizing a trip that had been planned for about two years. Then this trip, which was a late Christmas present from her, would be its sobering capstone.
The destination was an exhibit at Union Station titled “Auschwitz, Not Long Ago. Not Far Away.”
Going downstairs and entering a seemingly darkened abyss, our self-guided tour, with the help of a point-by-point recording, took us from a time of relative calm and peaceful coexistence to uncertainty of one’s very existence.
Among the exhibits was one of a prominent businessman and his wife. Leaving on a working trip to New York, they left their very young child with his parents. While they were gone, a rapid round up of Jews took place. Neither the child nor grandparents were seen again by the couple. Another showed a picture of a girl who had some psychological problems. The parents allowed her to be taken to a home for such children. One day they received a box with her ashes inside and a note that she had died.
Multiple video presentations corroborate the violence, disregard for human life, and the seeming assurance that nothing could stop these inhumane deeds. Then the opening of camps for extermination of all undesirables ensued. Jews, Roma, Soviet prisoners of war, Jehovah Witnesses ... the Nazi SS and affiliates seemed to have everyone on their list.
But three items on display brought the horror of the Final Solution home for me ... a door, a cage and a shoe.
A heavy door, like one you would see in a barn, was shown to the public. Except this one had an added piece to it. It had a viewing hole, covered with glass and a protective steel framework. This was for checking to see that the many victims had succumbed to the effects of the Zyklon B pellets. When they met the open air, a deadly gas was emitted, causing a mad, futile scramble for life in a room crammed full of doomed prisoners. When all movement stopped, they were dragged out, maybe 1,000 or more, to get ready for the next group. And the protective steel framework over the viewing hole? It was to keep prisoners from damaging the glass with their beating on the door.
The cage was of heavy wire, and it was about a foot in length per side. It was as tall as required by the distance from floor to the roof. Inside the tall cage was another cage of the same material. In these long cages, Zyklon B would be dropped, preventing the doomed inside the rooms from stopping the efficiency of the killer fumes.
And the shoe? It was a well-made shoe of a child about 4 years old. It was excavated from the ruins of the gas chambers at Auschwitz, though it could have come from any number of such camps. Carefully placed inside the shoe was a sock. It was found this way. Perhaps the mother or a thoughtful child had placed it there to ensure it did not get lost, so they could put it back on when they returned from their “shower.” By this time, the mother was probably beginning to doubt that they would be coming back. But she carefully shielded her child from reality, and placed the shoes and other items carefully beneath their numbered coat hook.
I’ve been to the Holocaust Museum in Washington, D.C., twice, but this display in Kansas City’s Union Station was especially moving. There is still time to go. It runs through Jan. 22, 2022. Check info@unionstation.org for more information on this exhibit.
As I left, five hours after I first entered, I came to a book to sign and write comments. With the vision in my mind of that door, the cage, and the child’s shoe, I should hope we’d all have one comment: Never again.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.