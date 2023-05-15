Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is causing eyebrows to arch all over the political world. The 69-year-old son of slain U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy is a former environmental lawyer turned vaccine conspiracist. On April 19, he announced his candidacy for the Democratic nomination for president. His aim? To “end the corrupt merger of state and corporate power.”
He’s been racking up some startling poll numbers. Fox News put him at 19%, and Emerson College found 21% support.
Let’s start with the name. About a dozen Kennedys have dotted the political landscape over the decades, and no other political family has matched their glamor or celebrity. But this is a different kind of Kennedy.
Let’s review. Just after Donald Trump was elected, a parade of notables trooped to Trump Tower to be interviewed by the president-elect: Kanye West, Rick Santorum, Sonny Perdue, Rick Perry, Omarosa Manigault, Mike Flynn. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was there too. Odd, you might say, for a major Democratic figure. But not when you consider that he went off the rails decades ago and his manias about dark forces and evil schemes. It all fits smoothly into Trump’s own cracked obsessions. He was an early proponent and superspreader of the thoroughly debunked claim that childhood vaccines cause autism.
Perhaps you’ve heard of the crazed theory that Microsoft’s Bill Gates was implanting microchips into patients through vaccines. Thank RFK Jr. for giving it oxygen. He posted a YouTube video that accused Gates of developing this “injectable chip” to enable Big Tech to track people’s movement.
Unsurprisingly, when COVID-19 hit, RFK Jr. was ready. On Dec. 6, 2021, he said that the COVID-19 vaccine is “the deadliest vaccine ever made.” He published a book accusing Anthony Fauci and Bill Gates of being in cahoots to profit off vaccines and told a rally crowd in 2022 that things were worse today than during the Holocaust: “Even in Hitler’s Germany ... you could cross the Alps to Switzerland. You could hide in an attic like Anne Frank did,” whereas “the mechanisms are being put in place that will make it so none of us can run and none of us can hide.”
RFK Jr.’s nonprofit has been banned from Instagram and Facebook for spreading disinformation about COVID-19. He has wallowed in martyrdom, complaining that Big Tech is silencing him for “disagreeing.”
It is difficult to imagine that his poll numbers will hold up once Democrats draw a bead on what he believes. But there is another audience that is proving quite receptive — Republicans. Benjamin Braddock, writing in The American Mind, a Claremont Institute outlet, praised RFK Jr., because “RFK Jr. is thus far the only announced presidential candidate who has declared his intention to prosecute officials who betrayed the public trust in the course of the pandemic.”
RFK Jr., like Trump, has swum for decades in the cesspool of conspiracies, lies, baseless accusations and ginned-up outrage. We hardly pause to note it, because Trump has committed so many other outrages, but he cost tens of thousands of Americans their lives thanks to minimizing the seriousness of COVID-19.
RFK Jr., too, belongs in the select company of major figures who have used their power for harm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.