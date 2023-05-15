Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 76F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 57F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.