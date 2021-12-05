‘A man who dares to waste one hour of time has not discovered the value of life.’
Charles Darwin
19th century scientist
DIAMOND, MO - Billie Brian McPherson, 65, a welder, passed away Thursday, November 25, 2021. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker Mortuary, Joplin.
JOPLIN, MO - Terry Gene Deremo, 63, a heat and air maintenance technician for Indigo Sky Casino, passed away Saturday, November 27, 2021. Memorial graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Mt. Hope Cemetery.
NEOSHO, MO - Lois Irene Elderton, 97, a retiree of Crane's Plumbing and Electric, passed away Saturday, November 27, 2021. Private services were held. Arrangements are under the direction of Clark Funeral Home, Neosho.
