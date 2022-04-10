‘No one wants to negotiate with a person or people who tortured this nation. It’s all understandable. ... “(But) we don’t want to lose opportunities, if we have them, for a diplomatic solution.’
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President
ST. LOUIS, MO - Carlyn (née Merryman) Myers, 95, formerly of Webb City, passed away Friday, April 1, 2022. Memorial services 2 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at The Episcopal Church of St. Michael and St. George, Clayton, MO.
SALEM, MO - Larry Shadle, 87, formerly of Carthage, passed away Monday, March 21, 2022. He was a retired sales engineer for Cyclo-Index. Arrangements are under the direction of Wilson Mortuary, Salem.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.