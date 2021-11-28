‘This country has nothing to fear from the crooked man who fails. We put him in jail. It is the crooked man who succeeds who is a threat to this country.’
Joplin, MO - Shawn Christopher Mack, age 45, a professional carpenter, 5th degree black belt and champion kick boxer, passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2021. He is survived by three sons, two daughters, two brothers, and his mother, Marilyn Mack. Services are planned for a later date. Arr…
