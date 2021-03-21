The Missouri Senate recently debated Senate Bill 262, a proposed increase in the motor fuel tax with a rebate provision.
During the debate, Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz made the argument that since 1996, Missouri has been kicking the can down the road regarding highway funding. Why would Schatz make a comment like this? Because that’s exactly what Missouri has been doing for almost 25 years ... kicking the can.
What does the gas tax do?
It funds Missouri infrastructure. Adjusted for inflation, the current gas tax has lost two-thirds of its purchasing power over the past 25 years to support the system of roads and bridges in the state. That same system supports two of Missouri’s largest economic sectors — agriculture and tourism — and carries us on family vacations or to visit loved ones. As a father, I worry that 2 out of 3 miles that my children’s buses travel are being inadequately maintained.
Missouri ranks 45 out of 50 states in transportation funding — and it shows. The individual costs of vehicle repairs paid by Missourians are increasing due to our deteriorating roads. According to TRIP, a private, nonprofit organization that researches transportation issues, Missourians currently pay $8 billion annually due to poor infrastructure and roadways. Our deteriorating roadways cost us more in vehicle maintenance, collisions and congestion-related delays. For Southwest Missourians, that equals $1,584 per driver annually. Think about that — just driving on our deteriorating roads costs each of us an average of $1,584, while the average driver pays $113 a year at the pump to support our roads and bridges.
Missouri is falling behind other states in terms of infrastructure and economic development. Each year, $469 billion in goods are shipped to and from sites in Missouri. This places an increased burden on the state’s already deteriorated and congested network of roads and bridges. Last year, local planning partners identified and prioritized projects to give Missouri a competitive business advantage and to make our roads and bridges safer for Missourians. Many of these projects will never be completed because of the lack of funding. Project backlogs run to the tune of $825 million annually. That is just in one year.
If Senate Bill 262 does not pass, we are passing that debt down to future generations. To quote Republican state Rep. Rudy Veit here in Jefferson City, “The only thing I hate worse than a tax is passing my debt down to my kids and grandkids.”
I agree.
This legislation also provides an opportunity for those who want to invest in the state transportation system to do so, while affording those who do not want to invest an opportunity to get their money back using an electronic form. To put it quite simply, each year you can vote with your pocketbook on the condition of Missouri’s roads and bridges.
If passed into law, Senate Bill 262 would allow Missouri to make a much-needed investment in the state’s transportation system. Our transportation system is the backbone of the state’s economy and allows us to plan for the future. It provides the roads and bridges that allow Southwest Missouri farms and manufacturers to move products to market. It carries Southwest Missouri citizens on school buses and in ambulances. It provides access to work and to play for Southwest Missouri families.
The Missouri General Assembly has a chance to pass meaningful legislation that addresses the future of Missouri and stops passing an increasing debt to our children. Senate Bill 262 would fairly and equitably address moving us forward to fund our roads, highways and bridges.
I agree with Sen. Schatz. It is time to stop kicking the can down the road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.