Deciding to leave legislative pay where it is for another two years isn’t the worst decision the citizen-led Legislative Compensation Board has ever made, but it may not be its best.
Two years ago the nine-member panel voted 7-2 in favor of a 35.6% increase for the base salaries of Oklahoma’s state legislators. The parttime job comes with an additional $11,055 per diem allowance, a $7,919 benefits allowance, and a $3,325 state retirement contribution, increasing the value of lawmakers’ annual compensation to $69,799 — the House speaker and Senate president take home an extra $17,932 each year for their efforts, and other leaders pocket an additional $12,364.
State lawmakers, who typically will be at the Capitol about 67 days during a four-month legislative session — enjoy an annual base salary that is higher than those in all seven states that abut Oklahoma. Legislative salaries rank as the 15th highest in the nation — better than what state legislators in 35 other states are paid.
It’s difficult to justify the base salary for a part-time state legislator when it exceeds the minimum amount established for teachers who have earned doctoral degrees and have been in the classroom 12 years. Even more difficult when considering full-time state employees, on average, earn about $50,051 annually, and median household income in Oklahoma in 2019 was $54,449.
We certainly don’t begrudge the work our state legislators have done or some of the success they have chalked up — and there have been some. And we don’t believe legislative salaries should be so low that public service is an option for only the wealthy. But there should be some relation between compensation and outcomes of policy-driven decisions.
While lawmakers refocused their attention on public education — long overdue and needed — Oklahoma’s overall ranking in education still dropped during the past two years, according to Education Week Research Center. Its Quality Counts 2019 report ranked the state as 48th in the nation, but its Quality Counts 2021 report showed Oklahoma lost some ground and slipped to 49th among the nation’s 50 states.
Oklahoma’s economy, based upon the state’s gross domestic product of $190 billion in 2020, represented just 0.9% of the U.S. economy, with GDP totaling $20.94 trillion in 2020. Oklahoma’s fourth-quarter GDP totaled $195.6 billion in 2019 and dropped to $190.1 billion in the first quarter of 2020.
U.S. News & World Report’s Growth Rankings show Oklahoma ranks 27th when it comes to GDP growth, No. 40 in growth of its young population, and No. 32 for net migration.
The publication ranked Oklahoma 48th in health care, 25th in fiscal stability, and 37th for overall economy.
Maybe the panel should have considered a pay cut for Oklahoma’s legislators.
— Muskogee Phoenix
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.