During debates, Ronald Reagan used a pithy phrase to disarm opponents: “There you go again.” Observers noted that “The Great Communicator” was wryly implying the other guy was exaggerating, outright lying or downright hysterical.
He could direct the same comment toward the hand-wringers at the Oklahoma Statehouse who insist there was widespread fraud in the 2020 election — and are willing to spend millions in taxpayer dollars for a probe that will prove nothing but their own malfeasance or incompetence.
State Rep. Sean Roberts, R-Hominy, recently asked State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax to demand a “forensic and independent audit” of the kind for which Arizona officials just wasted beaucoup bucks. Roberts has no evidence of any wrongdoing, of course, but he wants to convince Oklahomans the system they’ve trusted for decades is corrupt.
Thankfully, Ziriax rebuffed Roberts’ ridiculous demand, saying the “time and expense” required for an audit are “not justified for an election that was conducted more than eight months ago.”
Roberts and his ilk want to hitch their stars more firmly to the wagon of Trump, even though others in the caravan have begun to peel off the trail to follow other cowboys in the Republican Party. A few loyalists have been more open about their motives: Somewhere, somehow, a lone Democrat or two must have slipped through the cracks and snared an office, and the loyalists mean to prevent future incursions. Bipartisan politics is not something these people respect; they want single-party rule.
Voter fraud is a red herring politicians have used since time immemorial to strike fear in the hearts of low-information constituents. These folks are told their votes didn’t count and that miscreants toiled to funnel ballots into the kitty of the “other” candidate — who is always, these days, a socialist or something else just as distasteful.
The gross exaggeration of voter fraud has evolved into an outrageous lie, though. Only 49 instances of alleged voter irregularities in 14 Oklahoma counties happened during the Nov. 3, 2020, election, and these were reported to the State Election Board. None would have amounted to a change in any outcome, and that’s historically been the case about 99.99999% of the time. Why waste money to manipulate the emotions of people?
Even though Roberts insists there were “clear signs” of fraud in other states, sensible individuals can be forgiven for calling him a prevaricator, if not a fabricator. Where is his evidence? As with others like him, he won’t share it because he can’t; he doesn’t have any to share.
Here’s a message for Mr. Roberts. Most Okies — whether Republican, Democrat or somewhere in between — have faith in the integrity of this state’s election process and its outcome. It is conspiracy-minded politicians, grubbing for the votes of the lowest common denominator, who aren’t to be trusted.
— Tahlequah Daily Press
