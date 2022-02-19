Go on YouTube and search for “high school sports brawl” and you will find dozens of videos of athletes and sometimes fans clearing benches and bleachers and heading for each other during competitive events.
It happened in Oklahoma recently when an altercation involving fans and players broke out during a Southeast Oklahoma high school boys basketball playoff game. Heated exchanges turned physical among the players and fans who rushed the court.
There were some injuries to players on one of the teams. The altercation shows how quickly school sporting events can turn from healthy competition to violent confrontation.
It seems as if this type of behavior is becoming more common. In listening to sports commentators, several high school referees remarked they’ve seen an uptick in altercations on the field or court, and some of these referees refuse to officiate at certain school events if they are aware of history of altercations at those school events.
While it’s not unusual to see some trash talk and even a few pushes and shoves between players, it gets to a different level when fans get involved. And it can get dangerous.
So, what can school districts do and how can Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association hold schools and fans accountable for this unacceptable behavior?
When an incident happens, schools are supposed to investigate before filing a report with OSSAA. Once the report is received, OSSAA is supposed to review the findings, conduct its own probe and coordinate with the two schools as to the appropriate action to take. It’s not clear what kind of disciplinary action OSSAA might hand down for these incidents, although it would seem that some kind of suspension or fine should be handed down to both schools.
There is video of the recent altercation, and we hope that the fans who rushed the court can be identified and possibly banned from attending future school activities.
Another action that can be taken is for schools to hire security personnel for all their games, but that is an expensive prospect.
School districts have the ultimate obligation for ensuring a safe and secure environment, and it may mean they need to start budgeting to hire security personnel for all their games. We hope that districts consider creating security and action plans to handle altercations like the one that took place recently.
