There’s a longtime economic adage that states “There is no such thing as a free lunch.” It means that there is no way to get something that is valued or desirable without having to pay for it in some way.
Yet the Joe Biden administration and others who support the idea of widescale student loan forgiveness apparently missed this lesson during 10th grade economics class.
The president announced Wednesday a plan to forgive student loans up to $10,000, and sometimes up to $20,000, for primarily those who earn under $125,000 a year.
While it may sound good, it’s a risky scheme and a step toward the Democratic dream of free college education for all, which is economically unsustainable in a country the size of the United States.
The president believes this wealth transfer will help low-income and middle-income families; however, economists believe it’s more a bailout for rich students more than the intended awardees. As Forbes points out, student loan forgiveness can only come at working taxpayer expense.
It also rewards risky behavior of students who promised to repay by taxing workers who either already repaid or are repaying their own or their children’s student loans or those who never went to college in the first place.
It also sends the wrong message to future students that they, too, may be able to take out large loans and not have to repay a portion of them.
And then, there’s the question of whether Biden has the authority to enact widescale student loan cancellation, which even House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said he does not.
Some proponents of this plan are whining that those opposed are being selfish because when they went to college, the costs were much lower. That is a good point; however, students 20, 30 and 40 years ago still took out loans and still had to find a way to repay them on the salaries they made during those decades.
This loan forgiveness scheme doesn’t address the very real issue of high college costs, which have made college inaccessible for many. It would be better to focus on programs that lower college costs at the front end, such as programs in Enid provide students the opportunity to get as much as an associate degree before they even leave high school, all which can be accomplished at a much lower cost.
Federal funds directed to efforts like these would be a much better investment that provides more higher education opportunities to high school students and CareerTech students. That makes much more sense and provides a more successful path for college completion and repayment of loans.
— Enid News & Eagle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.