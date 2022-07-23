Missouri’s regular legislative session wasn’t a complete dud.
Lawmakers in 2022 got some significant things done with bills on elections, eminent domain and funding for education and infrastructure. At the same time, it was hard to watch the in-fighting and political paralysis, especially regarding a congressional redistricting bill in the Senate, and think, “More of that, please.”
You had to be thankful for what you got during a five-month session that resulted in fewer bills advancing than normal. But lawmakers were able to pass a couple of tax measures of consequence: a one-time income tax refund and a two-year extension of existing agricultural tax credit programs.
House Bill 2090 provides refunds for Missourians who paid income tax and made less than $150,000 a year, which is a sizeable chunk of the population. The legislation also includes some relief on tax regulations for wedding venues and protections for state government workers from COVID-19 vaccine mandates. The legislation wasn’t perfect — the tax relief expires after a year — but it was something for Missourians who are dealing with the worst inflation in four decades.
HB 1720 creates programs for the biodiesel and ethanol markets and extends some existing agricultural tax credit programs.
Gov. Mike Parson, however, vetoed both bills. He believes Missourians deserve more enduring tax relief and that farmers should get a longer extension on the life of tax credits to more effectively plan for capital investment in their operations. He called a special session, possibly in the fall, asking lawmakers to do just that.
It’s a gamble. J. Eggleston is a state representative from Maysville who is running for state Senate. In a report to his constituents, he said he supports the governor’s goals and will work with him to get bigger, more permanent tax relief. But he also notes that Parson could just as easily have signed the tax bill and called a session to pass a permanent cut for future years.
Why is there a seed of doubt about this getting done? The governor is placing a lot of trust in the Legislature. Perhaps Parson didn’t watch the same session we watched this year, with the Senate not even convening on the last day. Maybe the governor holds some regret about not calling a special session last year to address redistricting, resulting in a regular session that was bogged down in the tall weeds of mapmaking.
Parson’s bigger goals on tax relief are things that we support, but we also have to wonder if he’s acting like the guy who wins $30 on a lottery ticket and uses the money to buy more tickets. Good luck with that.
— St. Joseph News-Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.