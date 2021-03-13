Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Rain showers in the morning with numerous thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 61F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low around 45F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.