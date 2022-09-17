The action by a Norman high school teacher to provide her students with a bar code to a public library that offers books that have been banned in Oklahoma and elsewhere due to controversial content continues to bring attention to our state.
First, Secretary of Education Ryan Walters sent a poorly written letter to the State Board of Education asking that the teacher — Summer Boismier — lose her teaching certificate. And now a group of Republican lawmakers, including Enid’s Chad Caldwell, have sent a letter to the education department demanding an investigation into the teacher for potentially violating House Bill 1775.
For her part, Boismier has declared very publicly that she does not regret her decision to provide the bar code and would do it again.
Boismier decided to resign her position.
She was never officially reprimanded and never fired.
This standoff is once again casting Oklahoma in a not-so-positive light, and it’s sending a bad message to teachers working in Oklahoma and any teachers considering moving to Oklahoma or entering the teaching profession. This at a time when Oklahoma districts are experiencing teacher shortages and the state is certifying more than 1,000 nonteaching professionals to fill classrooms.
First, it’s simply shameful this has happened. We knew HB 1775 was vague and had the potential to be completely disruptive, which it has. While it can be argued that books contained in school libraries should be age-appropriate, it’s shameful that too many districts either don’t have an appropriate book review process or they simply have not followed the ones they’ve had due to fear from this law.
And, it’s particularly shameful that Republican lawmakers have gone on a vindictive witch hunt based on their own ideological and political agendas while at the same time complaining that “teachers’ personal political beliefs should not be forced upon … children.”
Hey, pot, meet kettle. Hypocrisy much? Oklahoma Republican lawmakers have exacerbated forcing political ideologies into the classroom with unnecessary laws, such as HB 1775, much more than teachers have. This is not typical of past Republican leaders who have been at the forefront of promoting and supporting public education as an important economic and workforce development endeavor.
HB 1775 has completely changed the climate in Oklahoma schools, and not in a good way. Oklahoma will continue to lose teachers and see its public education system undermined unless they make their voices heard with lawmakers to stop this nonsense and get back to making commonsense decisions that will benefit and enhance public education, not destroy it.
— Enid News & Record
