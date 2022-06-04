For the 10th straight year, the Humane Society of the United States has designated Missouri the national epicenter of a puppy-mill industry that profits from inhumanity. The organization’s new annual report ranks 100 puppy mill operations around the country that dog owners should avoid — and with 26 of them in Missouri, once again cementing the state’s leadership in this dark commerce.
Missouri’s policymakers could change that if they wanted to, erasing a stain that has marred the Show-Me State for decades. It would just be a matter of standing up to big agricultural interests that defend a status quo of cruelty. But so far, the state’s Republican and mostly rural leadership has shown more interest in playing culture-war games rather than addressing this war on puppies.
Missouri has a long, sorry history of allowing unfettered proliferation of puppy mills: large-scale operations in which dogs are bred in bleak and overcrowded conditions with a lack of adequate basic care. It’s essentially an extension of a Missouri ethos that says all aspects of agriculture — including operations that are corporate and industrial in nature — should be virtually untouchable by government regulation.
By 2010, Missouri voters had finally had enough and approved a referendum imposing tough new standards on puppy mills, including setting limits on the number of dogs and creating standards of care. The Legislature promptly came back and undid much of the reform the voters had imposed. A few years later, Missouri lawmakers pushed for and narrowly won a constitutional amendment marketed as a “right-to-farm,” but which critics say actually coddles big agricultural interests — including puppy mills — over the benefit of family farms and smaller operations.
It was against this backdrop that the Humane Society last month released its annual “Horrible Hundred” puppy mills nationally, more than one in four of them located in Missouri. Among them is one breeder who, despite surrendering 83 dogs to the state in two years because of poor conditions, is still active.
“Missouri has always been at the heart of the puppy mill industry since the beginning,” Humane Society official John Goodwin told the Springfield News-Leader. He said it’s all tied to a belief in the agricultural community that “if we protect dogs, they’ll be required to give pigs and chickens enough room (in which to) turn around. They saw this as something that could cause other animals to be treated better, which affects the almighty dollar.”
Missouri’s leaders can change that by, for starters, reinstating the standards the voters set in place more than a decade ago. It’s just a question of whether they want to.
— St. Louis Post-Dispatch
