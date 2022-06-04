Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Cloudy skies this evening followed by strong thunderstorms late. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by strong thunderstorms late. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.