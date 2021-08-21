A state-private collaboration will bring a much-needed angle to the fight against human trafficking in Missouri.
As we recently reported, the Missouri Hospital Association announced it will partner with the attorney general’s office to help hospital staff and other health care providers to understand and identify human trafficking.
The new initiative fills a void in combating human trafficking. The attorney general’s office has a Human Trafficking Task Force, but the task force focuses more on law enforcement than anything else. It works to create an environment in which law enforcement personnel can identify, respond to and investigate cases efficiently, according to the task force’s webpage.
The MHA partnership gives health care providers the tools they need to identify potential victims of human trafficking.
Hospitals are the logical place to do this. Data indicates about 88% of people caught in human sex trafficking have cause to visit medical providers. More than 63% of those interactions with health care providers occur in hospitals.
“Hospitals and health care workers are coming into contact with those human trafficking victims,” Chris Nuelle, the press secretary for the attorney general’s office, said in a statement. “We want them to know exactly what to look for in order to speak with those victims. There are tips on how best to talk to victims when they are under the control of a trafficker or somebody similar.”
Resources include a comprehensive toolkit to guide hospitals’ overall efforts, along with web-based video training modules to support hospital workforce education.
Human trafficking victims have sometimes been hard to identify because we don’t always know where to look. But they are often right here among us in our communities. This collaboration will help to identify them. It’s the first step toward helping them and bringing the perpetrators to justice.
— Jefferson City News Tribune
