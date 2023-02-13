Predictably, this legislative session is seeing a number of bills proposed that would add restrictions or requirements for citizen initiative petitions to reach the ballot or increase the margin necessary for an initiative to pass.
New bills would:
• Raise the threshold for state questions to pass from a simple majority to 66% and limit state questions to odd-numbered years.
• Require initiative petitions to receive a percentage of signatures from residents in every county in the state.
• Require state questions that propose an increase in state government expenditures to receive at least 60% of votes to pass.
Many of these bill are proposed because of the 2020 Medicaid expansion initiative that narrowly passed a couple of years ago. Some lawmakers say rural counties don’t have enough say in initiative petitions because signature seekers concentrate on metro areas to get the numbers they need to get the question on the ballot.
Of all these, possibly the only one worth considering is the requirement to get a percentage of signatures from every county. It seems only fair that all counties should be represented in the signature count.
However, because Oklahoma has deep populist roots, direct democracy through initiative petitions must be preserved. The initiative petition process provided by the Oklahoma Constitution is based in principles of agrarian populism.
Since statehood, Oklahomans have had a general distrust of government trying to exercise too much authority over the individual.
Oklahoma has a good and reasonable process regarding initiative petitions. It is not easy for initiative petitions to get on the ballot. In fact, in the last 10 years, of the nearly 40 citizen-led initiative petitions filed, only seven qualified for a ballot. Of those, voters approved only four.
And, once some of these petitions pass, legislators have a bad habit of spending much of the next legislative session trying to undo what the voters have approved.
Legislators need to stop trying to thwart the initiative petition process. Many of these petitions come about because of legislative inaction on important issues, like Medicaid expansion.
If legislators want fewer citizen-led petitions, they need to work harder on the serious needs at hand instead of kicking the can down the road.
— Enid (Oklahoma) News & Eagle
