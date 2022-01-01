Notice to Illinois River outfitters about the impending prohibition of commercial use at six public access areas could have been made in a timelier manner.
This moment, however, may be key to the preservation of a treasured natural resource constantly assaulted by pollutants, population growth and unbridled recreational use. While voluntary conservation programs have shown promise, it is clear more is needed to protect the Illinois River and other scenic rivers and streams. Placing some restrictions on commercial access might be a step that has to be in the mix.
This is an idea that is sure to drop like a moss-covered rock to the bottom of the river. Researchers found more than five years ago the number of people using the upper Illinois River for recreational purposes was unsustainable.
The pandemic exacerbated crowded conditions on the Illinois River and at the public access areas as more people turned to the outdoors for entertainment in order to avoid the novel coronavirus. State wildlife officials say increased use by commercial outfitters conflicts with its core mission to protect fish and wildlife, and Grand River Dam Authority reports an increase in the number of calls for police intervention.
Of course, outfitters and others who rely on tourism to support their families or survive complain any limitations would impede their opportunities to turn a profit. This argument is shortsighted, considering congestion and crime contribute to the degradation of the experience, and the environment and could negatively affect tourism, rendering access inconsequential.
Grand River Dam Authority sent letters to outfitters earlier this month about the expiration of an agreement that has allowed outfitters to launch and pick up watercraft at those sites for decades. The six public access areas will be closed for commercial use beginning April 1, and outfitters must amend applications for 2022 commercial permits by Dec. 30.
It’s clear restrictions are needed to protect the Illinois River, but time is necessary to ensure there are no unintended consequences.
— Muskogee Phoenix
