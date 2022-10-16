In this day and age when candidates are reaching out to constituents more through their own web sites and branding efforts than by actually engaging one another to articulate their platforms, it’s good to see that there still is room for good old-fashioned televised debate.
On Wednesday, Oct. 19, Oklahomans should take the time to tune in to the debate between Oklahoma gubernatorial candidates Gov. Kevin Stitt and Democratic challenger and current State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister.
The debate will be livestreamed by NonDoc, a nonprofit journalism website, at nondoc.com.
This is a great opportunity to see these two candidates face each other and go toe-to-toe on the issues important to Oklahomans.
We suspect much of the debate will be covering the important topic of education in our state. After all, Hofmeister began her political career as state superintendent, and she announced her switch to the Democratic Party in order to challenge Stitt over his education policies.
The governor and many Oklahoma lawmakers are promoting vouchers or scholarship programs as a way to provide parents their taxpayer funds for more options in placing their children in the schools they think will best serve their children. Hofmeister and the education establishment believe that sending taxpayer dollars to private education will harm rural communities that don’t have private education options.
There’s also the accountability issue that goes along with taxpayer funds. Private schools do not operate under the same rules as public schools do when it comes to accountability and transparency. Pushing tax dollars their way will open their operations up to being accountable for the spending of those taxpayer dollars.
Even for those many Oklahoma residents who no longer have children in schools, education and its funding are key issues for our state. Our schools perform at the very bottom levels of outcomes, and this has been an ongoing problem for decades.
Oklahoma has not been able to keep up even regionally with teacher pay and student spending, even though 44% of the state budget is spent on all education agencies. According to educationdata.org, Oklahoma K-12 schools spend $9,200 per pupil and expenditures equivalent to 3.42% of taxpayer income.
Of course there are many more issues to address than education, including tribal relations (very important to Oklahoma), energy policies and mental and health care, just to name a few.
We hope to see some solid answers from both Stitt and Hofmeister on how they intend to address these important issues.
— Enid News & Eagle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.