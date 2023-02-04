Republican lawmakers in Jefferson City are looking for new ways to meddle in St. Louis affairs. There’s a distant possibility that they actually want to help the city get control of its crime problems, but a more likely motive is that they’re looking for innovative ways to stick it to local Democratic leaders and their progressive approach to policing and prosecution.
One bill before the Legislature would put the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department back under state control. The idea of state intervention actually has some prominent local supporters, but it seems premature considering that the new police chief, Robert Tracy, is only weeks into his job. Another proposal with a lot more promise would be for the state to appoint a special prosecutor to handle homicide and serious felony cases. That’s definitely an idea worth further exploration.
Republican state Sen. Nick Schroer of St. Charles has made it his life’s mission to undermine self-governance in St. Louis and embarrass local progressives whenever they make bad decisions (which, sadly, is too often).
That said, it’s unfair for him to blame the police department for the city’s reputation as an unsafe hellhole. As he says, local police are “understaffed and overworked,” but there’s no indication that state management would fix what’s wrong in the officer recruitment and retention picture.
Whether command of the police is under state or local jurisdiction, officer shortages would remain acute, and the absence of a police presence on the streets is what sends a green light to criminals.
The Ethical Society of Police supports Schroer’s idea, and the police union seems to be leaning toward support. Schroer’s energies would be better spent finding ways to supplement local officers and come up with more resources to help them fight crime on the streets instead of focusing on the people sitting behind desks.
Joplin Republican Rep. Lane Roberts’ idea of a special prosecutor for St. Louis shows far greater promise.
Like the police, Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s office has been understaffed and overwhelmed with caseloads for years, in large part because of Gardner’s well-documented managerial incompetence. She needs help but is either too proud to acknowledge it or is too stubborn to admit that her prosecutorial methods have yielded consistently abysmal results. Far too many criminals have developed a sense of impunity because they know the chances are very good they won’t see serious jail time with Gardner managing the prosecution.
Roberts proposes limiting the special prosecutor to a five-year term managing 15 state-paid assistant prosecutors and 15 staffers, the Post-Dispatch’s Kurt Erickson reports.
Gardner predictably hates the idea, calling it “misguided, unconstitutional and a threat to our democracy.”
Tracy, the new police chief, favors at least giving it a chance.
Just because the Republicans are in a meddling mood doesn’t mean all their ideas merit knee-jerk rejection.
— St. Louis Post-Dispatch
