If there is one certainty in politics, it’s that there is no such thing as a perfect bill.
It’s particularly true with the recent passage of the federal government’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, which none of the members of Oklahoma’s Republican congressional delegation voted to approve.
More than $5.5 billion of that money is allocated for Oklahoma to be divvied up for state roads and bridges, improving water supplies and expanding broadband internet access.
The Oklahoma delegation has come out complaining about how the infrastructure bill has too many other things in it that aren’t infrastructure and that it contains a “progressive grab bag” of items that will add billions of dollars to the national debt.
We hate to sound cynical, but what else is new? We all know that when a political party has the power, they will go after their agenda. In this case, the Democrats are going all in for items they consider infrastructure but are often just a big wish list that fits their agenda.
Still, the good news is that the plan will fund some definite infrastructure improvements in Oklahoma.
Based on White House estimates, the state is slated to receive:
• $4.3 billion for federal highway programs.
• $266 million for bridge replacement and repairs.
• At least $100 million to improve broadband coverage across the state and funding to help 1.12 million low-income Oklahomans afford internet access.
• $520 million to improve water infrastructure to ensure clean, safe drinking water.
• $137 million for airport infrastructure development.
• $349 million to improve public transportation.
The state also is slated to receive additional funding for electric vehicle charging stations and to better prepare for climate change, wildfires, cyberattacks and extreme weather events.
A few other positive things — even though the Republican delegation doesn’t like them — are benefits for electric vehicles and public transit. Republicans should look more positively toward electric vehicle development because automakers are making more of these vehicles, and Oklahoma is in a good position to become a part of that trend.
The Republican delegation can score political points by voting against this bill, even though it “brings home the bacon,” so to speak, for our state. However, they are also correct in that these spending bills — which now are always going to total in the trillions instead of the billions — are adding to the national debt and contributing to inflation. Even if Republicans are able to turn the tide and get back in power with the 2022 midterms, it will be hard to break this new trillion-dollar spending habit.
— Enid News & Eagle
