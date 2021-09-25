During and after the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, Republicans roundly blamed President Joe Biden for leaving our Afghan allies vulnerable. This was a valid, though highly hypocritical, criticism because under the peace deal negotiated by the Trump administration, the U.S. would have walked away from these allies even sooner.
After the Trump administration betrayed and abandoned our Kurdish allies in Syria two years ago, many were slaughtered and none were evacuated by the United States.
In leaving our Afghan allies unprotected, Kansas U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner said that we had “let down our allies and significantly damaged our presence on the world stage.”
But if you agree, as most Americans do, that we could not stay forever, and you also believe, as LaTurner said, that our allies deserve better, then what exactly is our responsibility to them?
Recently after reports that about 500 Afghan evacuees will be resettled in Kansas, Ty Masterson, the Kansas Senate president, sounded this warning: “It could be dangerous to have them in our state.”
The evacuees, he said, could come with COVID-19 infections. Every evacuee who comes into the United States is set to go through health screening. Anyone 12 and older will get the COVID-19 vaccination as a term of their status here. And not only are they are all being vaccinated, but that’s an odd objection for someone who doesn’t think Kansans should have to protect themselves and others by getting the shots.
Masterson said that while he’s “all for taking care of those in trouble,” he stripped that sentiment of any meaning by warning that some refugees may be terrorists.
Nothing hospitable can come from calling evacuees “dangerous.” It sows seeds of discrimination.
The United States promised “safety to our allies in Afghanistan, the men and women who risked their lives serving alongside our armed forces, and we must stick to our word,” LaTurner, a member of the House Homeland Security Committee, said in a statement Thursday. Absolutely, he is right about that.
What is wrong is spreading unfounded fear that those we promised to help are diseased terrorists.
“That is careless talk, and it creates animosity,” said Peter Makori, manager of refugee resettlement at Della Lamb Community Services, one the agencies ready to help resettle Afghan arrivals in the Kansas City area.
“We are preparing to embrace these people,” Makori said, and our political leaders “must be careful not to intoxicate the minds of the people to whom these refugees are fleeing trying to escape persecution. These are people seeking peace.”
If we owe them a debt of gratitude, and we do, then we should keep that in mind.
— The Kansas City Star
