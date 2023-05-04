We ask residents to take a minute today and remember the events of May 4, 2003.
That Sunday evening, a major tornado outbreak hit Southwest Missouri. One of the tornadoes stayed on the ground for 80 miles.
According to the National Weather Service, supercell thunderstorms produced at least 15 tornadoes that killed 25 people.
Tornadoes hit Carl Junction, Pierce City, Battlefield, Stockton as well as Franklin, Kansas.
The damage was widespread, according to NWS, and more than 3,000 homes and businesses were damaged by the tornadoes.
Pierce City will hold an event from 5:30 p.m. to 7:04 p.m. tonight in the west end of South Park.
The anniversary also reminds us to remain vigilant to the weather this time of year and not to treat storms cavalierly.
