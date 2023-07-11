Well done, Missouri.
This spring lawmakers supported and last week Gov. Mike Parson signed a measure extending postpartum Medicaid coverage from 60 days to one year.
It is a victory for women, and we want to give credit where it is due — to Parson, who made this a goal back in January in the State of the State address.
Parson said then that the state’s high maternal mortality rate was “embarrassing and absolutely unacceptable.”
He also said the fact that most maternal deaths in the state are preventable is a “tragic Missouri statistic.”
“An area in which we are heartbroken to be failing is maternal mortality,” he said.
According to the Missouri Independent, this state had the 12th-highest maternal mortality rate in the nation from 2018 to 2020, and three-quarters of pregnancy-related deaths in the state — or roughly 138 people — were preventable, the Missouri Pregnancy Associated Mortality Review Board concluded.
That report also found that women on Medicaid are eight times more likely to die within one year of pregnancy than their counterparts with private health insurance and that Black women in Missouri were three times more likely to die within a year of pregnancy than white women.
It found that each year an average of 61 Missouri women died while pregnant or within one year of pregnancy, putting the state’s pregnancy-related mortality ratio at 25.2 deaths per 100,000 births. Overall, 74.5% of deaths were determined to be preventable — with a little over half of those deaths occurring between 43 days and one year postpartum.
“Missouri’s maternal mortality rate is frighteningly high, in particular for moms of color,” state Sen. Lauren Arthur, D-Kansas City, told the Independent. “This new law will save lives and make Missouri a safer, healthier place for new moms and their babies.”
The Missouri Department of Social Services estimates the extension will cover more than 4,000 people who otherwise go uninsured two months after the end of pregnancy.
The measure, by the way, had the support of groups such as Pro-Choice Missouri as well as Campaign Life Missouri. Kids Win Missouri called the passage a “HUGE WIN ... It’s a big day for moms & babies in Missouri!”
We agree. This is a big victory for women and children.
