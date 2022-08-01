Missouri parks scored a big win when the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, overturned a lower-court ruling and upheld the right of the state to own land along the Eleven Point River for a state park.
The Eleven Point is in that class of best Ozark rivers, so much so that in 1968 when Congress passed the National Wild and Scenic Rivers Act, the Eleven Point was among the first included. Forty-four miles of the Eleven Point were protected from dams, channelization and other development, and a narrow corridor of land on each side of the river was protected with easements, to be overseen by the U.S. Forest Service.
Before leaving office, former Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon saw a unique opportunity to acquire nearly 4,200 acres for a state park along the Eleven Point, and took it. It was a coup for Missouri, and would likely be well on its way to opening but for the fact that a lawsuit was soon filed, arguing that the state could not at the same time lawfully operate a park and comply with the terms of those easements. The easements prevent development along the river, allowing it tto remain in a natural state. The easements affect 625 acres, or about 15% of the proposed park, and DNR had committed to honoring them, leaving 85% of the park available for other public uses.
To his credit, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt took up the appeal, and for that he deserves our thanks.
Nixon, too, remained involved, filing a brief on behalf of a number of organizations, including the Missouri Parks Association, the Sierra Club of Missouri, the Missouri Coalition for the Environment, the Ozark Society and the Conservation Federation of Missouri. He argued that the circuit court erred and “conflated a public purpose ... with unfettered public access,” noting there are numerous examples of state parks restricting use or access to state-owned land, and that nothing in the easement made those 625 acres unsuitable for inclusion in the state park, and that all infrastructure needed for a park, such as roads, trails, utilities, do not need to be in the easement.
The appellate court sided with the state, and noted that Wild and Scenic Rivers protection exists to “protect the scenic, recreational, geological, fish and wildlife, historic, cultural, and other similar natural values” of the river, and that a state park is consistent with both the language and intent of the act.
“Park visitors will be able to behold the expansive vista of the Eleven Point River and the lands encumbered by the scenic easement from many portions of the park not subject to easement,” the court wrote.
“No legal impediment to DNR’s statutory authority to acquire the encumbered properties for the park purposes of natural preservation and restoration is present ...,” the court ruled.
This was a victory for Missouri parks, and for Missourians, and our thanks go to out both Nixon and Schmitt for protecting the state’s interests.
